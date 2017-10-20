Palmyra Schools using new bus program

The Palmyra School District is using a new bus program to help get students home faster and more efficiently.

The district has started using Traversa, a computer program that helps buses find the most efficient route.

In the past the district just relied on local maps to create bus routes, and Transportation Director Brian Wosman said on Friday that the new software is helping his department immensely.

"We're trying to take strides in helping our drivers, and our sub drivers to find ways to get through the routes and shorten them as quickly as we can so the kids aren't on the bus any longer than they have to be." Wosman said.

Wosman also added that the program helps new students by giving them an up to 5 minute time frame of when the bus will arrive.