Medical professionals warn about silent disease

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday was National Osteoporosis Day, a day set aside to raise awareness about the deadly disease. 

Quincy Medical Group Nurse Practitioner Matt Bruns says osteoporosis weakens bones and leads to fractures. He said while women are more prone to the disease, men are still at risk. Bruns added that one in five men are at risk of an osteoporotic fracture and same goes for one in two women after menopause. He said taking calcium, vitamin D supplements, and reducing certain risk factors are key to preventing the disease.

"Stop smoking, stop excess of alcohol use, avoid oral steroids if unnecessary," said Bruns. "The other thing that they can do is weight bearing exercise. So, weight bearing exercise 20 to 30 minutes a day, most of the days of the week will help to build strong healthy bone."

Bruns said there is a lot of misinformation on the Internet about the medications that treat the disease. He says the medications are actually very good.

"These medicines are incredibly safe relative to your risk of fracture and potentially your risk of death," said Bruns. "1 in 4 patients over the age of 50 don't survive the first year after a hip fracture, so there's significant mortality associated with these fractures."

Bruns helped create Blessing Hospital's "Break Free Program." He says it's 1 of only 14 certified programs in the world that treats bone fractures due to osteoporosis. Bruns said women 65 YEARS-OLD and men age 70 should get a bone density check. Also, anyone prior to those ages with risk factors should be tested too.

