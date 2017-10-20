Potential strike raising questions on childcare

Caywood's Youth Center will host its school age class for the whole day if the strike happens.

The United Way of Adams County has been working with 25 different organizations.

If the Quincy Federation goes on strike, parents could be scrambling to find childcare.

If your child's school is canceled because of an employee strike, what do you do?

If QPS employees walk out, Caywood's Youth Center Director Judy Bush said on Friday that parents are going to be scrambling to find child care.

"They don't plan on that happening during the school time." Bush said. "So, I'm sure there's going to be parents that say whoops, I need something to do, because I need to work, and I need to put my child where they're going to be safe."

Bush said the current school age class at the center is at max capacity, and they can't take on any extra students.

Executive Director of the United Way of Adams County, Todd Bale, said the effects of an employee strike would be felt by many.

"It's quite a few kids in circulation between daytime hours, and so childcare would be at a premium, so would nutritional services, and I'm sure it would be a stretch for folks on their staffing, and supplies, and meal budgets." Bale said.



That's why Bale's organization is currently working with other agencies, to make sure that if a strike does occur, they will be ready.

"It's a great coalition of about 25 agencies to help stand in the gap if that does happen with childcare, transportation, backpacks, nutrition, daytime drop-off services for kids." Bale said.

Bush added that students in the school age class will also feel the effects of the strike, by not having access to schooling.

"Being able to get the education such as their math and their reading." Bush said. "I mean we will do reading here with them, but it's not going to be the same for them."

Bale also said that the next step is to reach out to the 25 agencies that the United Way of Adams County has partnered with, to make sure they're ready in the event of a strike.

Quincy Federation Co-President Jen Drew said the earliest a strike could happen would be November 17.