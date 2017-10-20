Community helps harvest crops after farmer's death

After a Hancock County farmer died last week, it left his family wondering what they were going to do with the crop.

On Friday, neighbors and farmers pitched in to lend a helping hand.

Matt Hutson passed away after suffering a heart attack last week. His crops weren't out yet. But, his family didn't have to worry about that thanks to help from the community.

One by one, combines rolled up to carts, unloading the harvest crop .

"We've had 15 combines, and we continue to get more," farmer Doug Marshall said. "We also have 10-15 grain carts and 30 more trucks,"

The event was known as Harvest for Matt. His friends say he would spend most of his day in a red tractor, but during the harvest, dozens of farmers took time away from their crop to help finish Matt's work.

"Matt was a good friend and our families have been friends for years and he would love to see all these combines, trucks, and tractors out here, even though some of them are green and not red," Joe Radel said.

The WGEM News Drone captured the hard work on the couple hundred acres of land. Marshall said a group of four farmers came up with the idea.

"It's the right thing to do," Marshall said. "If a neighbor needs help, we will go help him. That's what the community is about."

Matt's wife, Brenda said Matt touched a lot of peoples' lives in the farming community, including Brody Seigfried.

"He would do it for anyone else," Seigfried said. "They are good people. They have a lot to take out and we needed to help them out."

The family said they are grateful that more than 100 volunteers helped out in today's harvest.

"Thank you to everybody this last week," Brenda Hutson said. "The support we were getting from everyone has been wonderful. "

The family said Matt would have been proud of the final product.

"He'd have the biggest smile on his face," Hutson said. "That's what everyone always said, 'He had the best smile and laugh.' He'd just be so happy."

On the "Harvest for Matt" Facebook page, the group said they harvested 82 acres of crop in six hours and had it all done before the end of the day.