New police campaign challenges Missouri drivers

Police also want more Missouri drivers to buckle up.

Police in Missouri launched a new campaign to help prevent texting and driving.

The Highway Patrol said Friday, October 20 is Buckle Up/Phone Down Day.

Officials said distracted driving is the leading cause of crashes nationwide and in Missouri, data show crashes involving cell phones have gone up 23 percent in the last few years.

"They don't need to text and drive," Ron Eisenberg from Durham, Missouri said. "The young ones. I know when I was a kid just from my radio that, trying to adjust it, a friend of mine ended up in the hospital for several weeks. So, the phone can definitely get you in a problem."

For drivers 21 years-old and under, it's illegal to text while driving in Missouri.

Seat belt violations are secondary offenses, which means police can only ticket Missouri drivers for not being buckled up if they've been pulled over for a separate violation.