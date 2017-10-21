Friday Sports Extra - October 20

**High School Football**
(IHSA)
QND: 29
QHS: 34
Jirehl Brock: 4 TD's, including 14-yard game winner
Jackson Connell: 2 TD's
Mahomet-Seymour: 56
Macomb: 6
4) Carrollton: 28
Central: 34
Cole Williams: 3 TD's
Chayse Houston: TD
Brown County: 48
North Greene: 34
Unity-Payson: 7
Pleasant Hill-Western: 48
Greenfield: 14
Beardstown: 48
West Central: 20
JX Routt: 55
Pittsfield: 16
Riverton: 27
South Fulton: 8
Illini West: 36
North Fulton: 6
Bushnell/WP: 33
Elmwood-Brimfield: 60
Rushville-Industry 20
(MSHSAA)
*Class 4 District Quarterfinals*
Warrensburg: 18
Hannibal: 41
Pirates: at Moberly, next Friday
*Class 2 Quarterfinals*
Highland: 0
Macon: 40
Bowling Green: 8
Clark County: 54
-- Clark County at Macon, next Friday
Clopton-Elsberry: 8
Palmyra: 79
Van-Far: 6
Centralia: 45
*Class 1 District Quarterfinals*
Louisiana: 6
Monroe City: 62
Knox County: 32
Mark Twain: 36
-- Mark Twain at Monroe City, next Friday
Paris: 6
South Shelby: 43
Schuyler County: 0
Scotland County: 37
-- Scotland County at South Shelby, next Friday
(IHSAA)
Washington: 63
Fort Madison: 15
Keokuk:
Mount Pleasant:
Central Lee: 21
Chariton: 25
Jared Brisby: 20.5 tackles
**High School Soccer, Boys**
(Class 3A Springfield Regional Championship)
Collinsville: 2
Quincy High: 1
(Class 2A Morton Regional Championship)
Morton: 1
QND: 6
-- QND vs. Dunlap/Metamora winner (Tuesday, 5 p.m. in Peoria Notre Dame Sectional)
**High School Softball**
(Class 2 Semifinals)
Kelly: 6
Bowling Green: 7
-- Bowling Green vs. Blair Oaks, Saturday 10 a.m.
(Class 1 Semifinals)
North Harrison: 2
Canton: 4
-- Canton vs. Pilot Grove, Saturday 4 p.m.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.