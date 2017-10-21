Friday Sports Extra - October 20

QHS scores in the final minute to defeat QND at Flinn Stadium.

**High School Football**



(IHSA)

QND: 29

QHS: 34

Jirehl Brock: 4 TD's, including 14-yard game winner

Jackson Connell: 2 TD's



Mahomet-Seymour: 56

Macomb: 6



4) Carrollton: 28

Central: 34

Cole Williams: 3 TD's

Chayse Houston: TD



Brown County: 48

North Greene: 34



Unity-Payson: 7

Pleasant Hill-Western: 48



Greenfield: 14

Beardstown: 48



West Central: 20

JX Routt: 55



Pittsfield: 16

Riverton: 27



South Fulton: 8

Illini West: 36



North Fulton: 6

Bushnell/WP: 33



Elmwood-Brimfield: 60

Rushville-Industry 20





(MSHSAA)

*Class 4 District Quarterfinals*

Warrensburg: 18

Hannibal: 41

Pirates: at Moberly, next Friday



*Class 2 Quarterfinals*

Highland: 0

Macon: 40



Bowling Green: 8

Clark County: 54

-- Clark County at Macon, next Friday



Clopton-Elsberry: 8

Palmyra: 79



Van-Far: 6

Centralia: 45



*Class 1 District Quarterfinals*

Louisiana: 6

Monroe City: 62



Knox County: 32

Mark Twain: 36

-- Mark Twain at Monroe City, next Friday



Paris: 6

South Shelby: 43



Schuyler County: 0

Scotland County: 37

-- Scotland County at South Shelby, next Friday





(IHSAA)

Washington: 63

Fort Madison: 15



Keokuk:

Mount Pleasant:



Central Lee: 21

Chariton: 25

Jared Brisby: 20.5 tackles





**High School Soccer, Boys**



(Class 3A Springfield Regional Championship)

Collinsville: 2

Quincy High: 1



(Class 2A Morton Regional Championship)

Morton: 1

QND: 6

-- QND vs. Dunlap/Metamora winner (Tuesday, 5 p.m. in Peoria Notre Dame Sectional)





**High School Softball**



(Class 2 Semifinals)

Kelly: 6

Bowling Green: 7

-- Bowling Green vs. Blair Oaks, Saturday 10 a.m.



(Class 1 Semifinals)

North Harrison: 2

Canton: 4

-- Canton vs. Pilot Grove, Saturday 4 p.m.