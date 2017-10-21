Pike County Fall Color Drive underway - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pike County Fall Color Drive underway

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A map for the 2017 Pike County Fall Color Drive A map for the 2017 Pike County Fall Color Drive
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The color of the leaves are changing fast and families traveled to Pike County, Illinois to get the best views of the fall foliage. 

Towns across the county held garage and bake sales for the 29th Annual Color Drive. Organizers say between 18-20,000 people came through the county to check it all out. Resident Cherri Miller said it's a big time event for local businesses.

"People bring in things to sell, there's a big wagon over there with all kinds of pumpkins on it," Miller said. "It's just a nice day to get out and enjoy your little towns and then it's a good money maker for organizations."

The color drive continues all day Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.