Saturday's Area Score-October 21

Saturday's Area Score-October 21

Posted:

**High School Softball**

(MSHSAA Class 2 State Championship)

Bowling Green: 6
Blair Oaks: 1
Bobcats: (26-5)
*First state title in program history

(MSHSAA Class 1State Championship)

Pilot Grove: 1
Canton: 6
Laken Hugenberg: 3 RBI
Tigers: School's first state championship

**College Football**

(NCAA FCS)
10) Western Illinois: 12
2) North Dakota State: 24
Leathernecks: (5-2, 2-2 MVFC)

(NCAA D-II)
Quincy: 7
Texas-Permian Basin: 42
Hawks: (3-5)

(NAIA)
Culver-Stockton: 7
Bendictine: 52

**High School Football**

Bismarck-Henning: 28
4) West Hancock: 38
Bryce Wilson: 2 TDs
Riley Langford: 2 TDs
Titans: (9-0) *2nd straight undefeated season 

(IHSA Playoff Pairings)

*Class 6A
9) Quincy High (6-3)
8) St. Laurence (6-3) 
Date: TBA

*Class 4A
15) QND (5-4)
2) Highland (9-0) 
*7:00pm Friday 10/27

*Class 3A
10) Beardstown (7-2)
7) Bloomington CC (6-3)
Date: TBA

*Class 2A
16) Auburn (5-4)
1) West Hancock (9-0)
*1:00pm Saturday 10/28 @ Warsaw

10) Carlyle (6-3)
7) Bushnell/WP (7-2)
*2:30pm Saturday 10/28
*First ever home playoff game for BWP

13) Illini West (6-3)
4) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)
*2:00pm Saturday 10/28

*Class 1A
12) Calhoun (6-3)
5) Central (7-2) 
*1:00pm Saturday 10/28 

9) Brown County (7-2)
8) Arcola (7-2) 
*2:00pm Saturday 10/28

15) Pleasant Hill (5-4)
2) Red Hill (9-0) 
Date: TBA 

**High School Cross Country**

(IHSA Class 3A Belleville West Regional)

*Girls Area Teams Advancing
Quincy High: 3rd Place
Lydia Kurfman: 2nd Place (17:43 SR) 

*Area Boys Advancing 
Noah Fleer (QHS)
Jacob Spooner (QHS)
Carson Triplett (QHS)

(IHSA Class 1A QND Regional) 

*Boys Area Teams Advancing
QND: 3rd Place
Rushville-Industry: 5th Place
Unity: 6th Place

*Area Boys Individuals Advancing 
Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 2nd Place 

*Area Girls Teams Advancing
Liberty: 2nd Place
Unity: 5th Place
QND: 6th Place

*Area Girls Individuals Advancing
 Chloe Lemons (Pittsfield)
Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield) 

(IHSA Class 1A Mercer County Regional)

*Area Boys Teams Advancing
Illini West: 2nd Place
Macomb: 3rd Place 

Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 1st Place (16:01)

*Area Boys Individuals Advancing
Dalton Ellingboe (W. Hancock): 5th Place (16:48)

*Area Girls Teams Advancing
Macomb: 2nd Place
West Hancock: 5th Place


**High School Volleyball**

(WB6 Quad @ Moline)

Quincy High: 2
United Township: 0
(25-11, 25-10)
Sierra Erke: 10 Kills, 2 Blocks

Quincy High:1
Moline: 2
(25-23, 23-25, 25-18)
Erke: 14 Kills, 2 Blocks, 10 Digs
Blue Devils (26-8, 8-1 WB6)
*Share WB6 title w/Moline

(QND Tournament)
Breese Mater Dei: 2
QND: 0
(25-22, 25-20)
Sydney Hummert: 8 Kills
Maddie Peters: 12 Assists

Mascoutah: 0
QND: 2
(25-15, 15-11)
Sydney Hummert: 5 Kills, 3 Blocks, 7 Digs
Raiders (27-7)

Pleasant Plains: 2
Unity: 0
(25-15, 25-11)

Maroa-Forsyth: 2
Unity: 0
(25-17, 25-15)
Mustangs: (19-15) 






 

