Saturday's Area Score-October 21

**High School Softball**
(MSHSAA Class 2 State Championship)
Bowling Green: 6
Blair Oaks: 1
Bobcats: (26-5)
*First state title in program history
(MSHSAA Class 1State Championship)
Pilot Grove: 1
Canton: 6
Laken Hugenberg: 3 RBI
Tigers: School's first state championship
**College Football**
(NCAA FCS)
10) Western Illinois: 12
2) North Dakota State: 24
Leathernecks: (5-2, 2-2 MVFC)
(NCAA D-II)
Quincy: 7
Texas-Permian Basin: 42
Hawks: (3-5)
(NAIA)
Culver-Stockton: 7
Bendictine: 52
**High School Football**
Bismarck-Henning: 28
4) West Hancock: 38
Bryce Wilson: 2 TDs
Riley Langford: 2 TDs
Titans: (9-0) *2nd straight undefeated season
(IHSA Playoff Pairings)
*Class 6A
9) Quincy High (6-3)
8) St. Laurence (6-3)
Date: TBA
*Class 4A
15) QND (5-4)
2) Highland (9-0)
*7:00pm Friday 10/27
*Class 3A
10) Beardstown (7-2)
7) Bloomington CC (6-3)
Date: TBA
*Class 2A
16) Auburn (5-4)
1) West Hancock (9-0)
*1:00pm Saturday 10/28 @ Warsaw
10) Carlyle (6-3)
7) Bushnell/WP (7-2)
*2:30pm Saturday 10/28
*First ever home playoff game for BWP
13) Illini West (6-3)
4) Maroa-Forsyth (8-1)
*2:00pm Saturday 10/28
*Class 1A
12) Calhoun (6-3)
5) Central (7-2)
*1:00pm Saturday 10/28
9) Brown County (7-2)
8) Arcola (7-2)
*2:00pm Saturday 10/28
15) Pleasant Hill (5-4)
2) Red Hill (9-0)
Date: TBA
**High School Cross Country**
(IHSA Class 3A Belleville West Regional)
*Girls Area Teams Advancing
Quincy High: 3rd Place
Lydia Kurfman: 2nd Place (17:43 SR)
*Area Boys Advancing
Noah Fleer (QHS)
Jacob Spooner (QHS)
Carson Triplett (QHS)
(IHSA Class 1A QND Regional)
*Boys Area Teams Advancing
QND: 3rd Place
Rushville-Industry: 5th Place
Unity: 6th Place
*Area Boys Individuals Advancing
Eli Ten Eyck (Pittsfield): 2nd Place
*Area Girls Teams Advancing
Liberty: 2nd Place
Unity: 5th Place
QND: 6th Place
*Area Girls Individuals Advancing
Chloe Lemons (Pittsfield)
Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield)
(IHSA Class 1A Mercer County Regional)
*Area Boys Teams Advancing
Illini West: 2nd Place
Macomb: 3rd Place
Jacob Bryan (Illini West): 1st Place (16:01)
*Area Boys Individuals Advancing
Dalton Ellingboe (W. Hancock): 5th Place (16:48)
*Area Girls Teams Advancing
Macomb: 2nd Place
West Hancock: 5th Place
**High School Volleyball**
(WB6 Quad @ Moline)
Quincy High: 2
United Township: 0
(25-11, 25-10)
Sierra Erke: 10 Kills, 2 Blocks
Quincy High:1
Moline: 2
(25-23, 23-25, 25-18)
Erke: 14 Kills, 2 Blocks, 10 Digs
Blue Devils (26-8, 8-1 WB6)
*Share WB6 title w/Moline
(QND Tournament)
Breese Mater Dei: 2
QND: 0
(25-22, 25-20)
Sydney Hummert: 8 Kills
Maddie Peters: 12 Assists
Mascoutah: 0
QND: 2
(25-15, 15-11)
Sydney Hummert: 5 Kills, 3 Blocks, 7 Digs
Raiders (27-7)
Pleasant Plains: 2
Unity: 0
(25-15, 25-11)
Maroa-Forsyth: 2
Unity: 0
(25-17, 25-15)
Mustangs: (19-15)