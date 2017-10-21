Octoberfest parade and competition draws big crowds - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Octoberfest parade and competition draws big crowds

Posted:
Highland High School marching band.
Students performing down Maine Street in Quincy.
Kids enjoyed snacks while watching the bands play.
Canton High School and the rest of the schools started at QHS on 33rd and Maine.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The weather was absolutely perfect for the 22nd annual Octoberfest parade on Saturday.

Dozens of high school students from Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa took part in the parade on Maine Street in Quincy.

Families lined the sidewalks cheering on all the band members that marched down the street.

Parents said this is a great weekend to support all the local bands.

"My daughter is part of the Rushville marching band," Lisa Hood said. "We love to come out here and watch them play and we love to watch the parade and the field performance. It's a beautiful day and a great way to watch the kids display their talents."

The money raised from the field competition will go towards music programs in the schools. 

