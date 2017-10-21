Auction at Kroc Center raises money for the dress an angel program

Handbags were auctioned off on Saturday to help raise money for the Dress-An-Angle program.

An auction at the Kroc Center in Quincy Saturday afternoon will help gets kids into their Sunday best.

The Salvation Army women's auxiliary group held their second annual Fall Style and Fashion Auction.

Handbags, scarfs, and jewelry were all auctioned off to raise money for the dress an angel program, which provides a new Easter outfit and a bible for more than 300 children in the area.

"The importance of this is that at Easter time we give new clothing to the children and so it's really important we have the funds to purchase them and as the ladies start looking at the spring clothes, when they start coming out in January, they will use these funds to sponsor that program,"said Major Cheryl Miller with the Salvation Army.

WGEM's Natalie Will emceed the event.

The group raised a total of $2,250.