Community leaders worship together in Quincy

Quincy city leaders spent the morning at a church service that honored their work in the community.

Around 20 different organizations and city leaders from Mayor Kyle Moore to Quincy Public School district officials joined together at The First Union Congregational Church.

Pastor Chuck Hetzler said this is the fifth year of this service and it's just a great way to say thank you.

"It's just to honor what they are doing in the community and let them know that we are on the same team here to be a blessing to this city and the surrounding area," Hetzler said. "We just want to make sure that we see that we are all doing this together, and are all moving forward in the same direction."

Hetzler said the service kicked off their autumn revival week. There will be church services every night until Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.