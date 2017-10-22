Community leaders worship together in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Community leaders worship together in Quincy

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Pastor Chuck Hetzler leads the congregation in worship Pastor Chuck Hetzler leads the congregation in worship
Drums were played during the ceremony Drums were played during the ceremony
City leaders like Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore attended the service City leaders like Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore attended the service
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy city leaders spent the morning at a church service that honored their work in the community.  

Around 20 different organizations and city leaders from Mayor Kyle Moore to Quincy Public School district officials joined together at The First Union Congregational Church.

Pastor Chuck Hetzler said this is the fifth year of this service and it's just a great way to say thank you. 

"It's just to honor what they are doing in the community and let them know that we are on the same team here to be a blessing to this city and the surrounding area," Hetzler said. "We just want to make sure that we see that we are all doing this together, and are all moving forward in the same direction."

Hetzler said the service kicked off their autumn revival week. There will be church services every night until Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.