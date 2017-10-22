JWCC women's basketball team donates to school damaged by Hurricane Harvey

10% of all the proceeds will go to the Elementary School in Houston

A local college basketball team partnered with local businesses to help a Houston, Texas school recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The John Wood Community College Women's team partnered with Zoup! in Quincy.

Head coach Norman Rodriguez said 10% the proceeds from Sunday would be donated to the school. Rodriguez said the team will donate that money to Mauriceville Elementary School in Houston, Texas.

He said it's a great way for one community to help another when they need it the most.

"They had lost everything. Books, iPads, you name it, they lost it," Rodriguez said. "They had a wish list that they had created, and we thought that's something we knew that we could do, although we may not know exactly what they buy, but at least we know that there's an elementary school that we are helping."

Rodriguez said they plan to do another fundraiser sometime in February.