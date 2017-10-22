JWCC women's basketball team donates to school damaged by Hurric - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

JWCC women's basketball team donates to school damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
People eating inside Zoup! in Quincy People eating inside Zoup! in Quincy
People waiting in line People waiting in line
10% of all the proceeds will go to the Elementary School in Houston 10% of all the proceeds will go to the Elementary School in Houston
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local college basketball team partnered with local businesses to help a Houston, Texas school recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The John Wood Community College Women's team partnered with Zoup! in Quincy.

Head coach Norman Rodriguez said 10% the proceeds from Sunday would be donated to the school. Rodriguez said the team will donate that money to Mauriceville Elementary School in Houston, Texas.

He said it's a great way for one community to help another when they need it the most.

"They had lost everything. Books, iPads, you name it, they lost it," Rodriguez said. "They had a wish list that they had created, and we thought that's something we knew that we could do, although we may not know exactly what they buy, but at least we know that there's an elementary school that we are helping."

Rodriguez said they plan to do another fundraiser sometime in February.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.