JWCC women's basketball team donates to school damaged by Hurricane Harvey

The weather was absolutely perfect for the 22nd annual Octoberfest parade on Saturday.More >>
The color of the leaves are changing fast and families traveled to Pike County, Illinois to get the best views of the fall foliage.More >>
Tourism in Hannibal for the summer season may be over but downtown events continue to help businesses and give a little boost to the local economy.More >>
After a Hancock County farmer died last week, it left his family wondering what they were going to do with the crop.More >>
Police in Missouri launched a new campaign to help prevent texting and driving.More >>
Marching Bands from Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa are preparing for Oktoberfest. The bands are part of a parade in Quincy that starts at 2 p.m. at 33rd and Maine. Kathleen Dooley is Quincy public schools music director. She said QPS would not have a music department without the help of this fundraiser.More >>
The Palmyra School District is using a new bus program to help get students home faster and more efficiently.More >>
If your child's school is canceled because of an employee strike, what do you do?More >>
State officials said a staff member injured in what the employee union called a stabbing recently at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison was released from the hospital.More >>
Quincy firefighters visited Chaddock Friday morning and taught students how important it is to have a working smoke detector and other important fire safety tips. They brought in a fire safety house to the school so students could visualize and practice getting out of it.More >>
