Pumpkin patches gear up for end of season

With Halloween just over a week a way, families continue to go to the local pumpkin patches to find that perfect pumpkin to carve.

Owners of the Seneczko Pumpkin Patch in Golden, Illinois said they average more than 300 people each weekend since the season started.

Owner Shannon Seneczko said this is a busy time of year for them as more families get their pumpkins to carve.

She said the perfect jack-o-lantern starts with the right pumpkin.

"When you are looking for a good pumpkin to carve, you want it to have a nice thick green stem," Seneczko said. "If it is already dry or brittle, the pumpkin has already started to decompose a little bit, so you want to stay away from one that looks like that."

The last weekend for the pumpkin patch will be be next Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.