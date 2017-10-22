At Long Last: Bowling Green celebrates state title

If you would've asked the players on the Bowling Green softball team how they thought the 2017 season would go, they wouldn't have given you a shy answer.



"This is going to happen. For once in our lives this is going to happen," said junior catcher Gabi Deters.



Winners of three straight district championships heading into the season, the Bobcats knew a fourth district title was in the cards.



However, when the Bobcats failed to even win a conference title it was clear their biggest test was yet to come as they lost their ace, Sarah Harness, to a broken thumb.



"A lot of (doubt) came from me breaking my thumb and us not winning conference and losing the conference tournament," said the junior pitcher.



"Everybody thought maybe we won't go (to state). But we weren't worried about it. We're going to play our game and go for it."



Regardless, Bowling Green faced their struggles head on and as Harness returned to pitch in the post season, this time the Bobcats advanced to the Class 2 state tournament.



"We used those types of situations we faced earlier in the year and we used them to get us stronger and we became a better team for it," remarks head coach Dean Streed.



"We've had to face so many different things throughout the season, however, it only made us stronger as a team and collectively bring all of our positive attributes out," agreed senior outfielder Katy Horner.



Still with a broken thumb on her non-throwing hand, Harness, was the Bobcats' go-to ace at the state tournament. The senior didn't disappoint in her and her program's first trip to the final four.



"I had to learn to modify my roll a little bit when I wasn't in the circle. But then when I got back out there everything just flowed like normal," she said.



As Bowling Green built a 6-1 lead over Blair Oaks in the state championship game, it became clear to everyone that a Bowling Green win was imminent.



That dream finally became a reality when Horner caught the game's final out while catching her team's first state title in the process.



"It was just another routine pop fly to me," she said.



"But then everyone started rushing in and I though 'Oh my! We just won state!'"



With that catch, Bowling Green finished it's best season in program history.

