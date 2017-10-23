Nebo, Illinois residents under a boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) -

The village of Nebo has been put under a boil order until further notice.

Veronica Daniels, village clerk said crews worked to replace valves at the water plant and the city needed to be put under an order. 

The order was issued at 1:00 p.m. and officials say crews will be in town Monday to work on the issue and lift the order as soon as possible. 

