Mendon teen arrested on multiple charges

A wanted Adams County teen was arrested Sunday morning in Mendon, Illinois.



Deputies said they located 19-year-old Issac Courtois at 401 East Church Street after receiving a tip.

In a press release, deputies said he was wanted for two failure to appear traffic warrants.

Deputies made contact with him and attempted to take him into custody but fought back against law enforcement.

He was eventually taken in to custody and placed in Adams County Jail with no bond pending a first court appearance.

He has two FTA traffic warrants and also new charges of resisting arrest and aggravated battery to a peace officer.