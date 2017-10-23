Man accused of fraud in McDonough Co. - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man accused of fraud in McDonough Co.

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported Monday that a warrant was issued for a man accused of home repair fraud in the county. 

In a news release, VanBrooker stated a warrant was issued for Jeffrey A. Smith, whose last known address was in Columbia, Missouri. He stated the warrant was issued after his office received a report on Oct. 6.

VanBrooker stated the fraud took place near Good Hope and involved asphalting a driveway. He stated investigators learned the victim paid $9,000 for the job.

According to VanBrooker, a local businesses assisted investigators and determined the job should have cost under $2,000. The business also told the sheriff's office the work was "substandard."

The release stated investigators believe the scam company was based out of Hannibal. 

Anyone with information on Smith's location is asked to call local authorities.

VanBrooker stated Smith also has an outstanding warrant out of Iowa for deceptive business practices. Bond on the McDonough County warrant was set at $75,000.

