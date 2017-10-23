2 juveniles arrested for Hannibal arson - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

2 juveniles arrested for Hannibal arson

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested in Hannibal for arson Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Hannibal police stated in a news release officers were called to the 100 block of North Maple Sunday to assist the Hannibal Fire Department with a garage fire.

The release stated when officers arrived a witness told officers he had seen a juvenile running from the structure and stating he had set the fire. 

Officers located and arrested the two Hannibal youths at the scene, according to the release. It stated the juveniles were transported to the police department and questioned by detectives and a juvenile officer. 

The release stated one juvenile was released to the juvenile officer and transported to detention. It stated the other juvenile was released to his parents. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.