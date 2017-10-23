2 juveniles arrested for Hannibal arson

Two 12-year-old boys were arrested in Hannibal for arson Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Hannibal police stated in a news release officers were called to the 100 block of North Maple Sunday to assist the Hannibal Fire Department with a garage fire.

The release stated when officers arrived a witness told officers he had seen a juvenile running from the structure and stating he had set the fire.

Officers located and arrested the two Hannibal youths at the scene, according to the release. It stated the juveniles were transported to the police department and questioned by detectives and a juvenile officer.

The release stated one juvenile was released to the juvenile officer and transported to detention. It stated the other juvenile was released to his parents.