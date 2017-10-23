Teenager injured in ATV crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teenager injured in ATV crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Missouri State High Patrol reported a 16-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash Saturday in Monroe County.

According to the crash report, it happened on a property off Highway MM, five miles southwest of Shelbina, at 6:45 p.m.

The report stated Abigail Copenhaver, of Shelbina, was driving a Kawasaki ATV up a hill when it overturned. It stated the occupants were ejected, although it didn't list any passengers.

MSHP reported Copenhaver was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

