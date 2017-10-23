Gene sweeps, DON'T DELETE

DeWayne Blair owns a townhome in the Georgetown subdivision outside Macomb. He says in August he bought the home for nearly $40,000 less than the original asking price.

An aerial view from the WGEM News drone of the Georgetown subdivision, just outside Macomb city limits. The subdivision has more than a dozen townhomes up for sale.

John Nelson works at the clothing store he owns on Macomb's downtown square. Nelson has been trying to sell his home to down size for a year.

A "for sale" and "open house" sign sits in front of John Nelson's home on Franklin Street in Macomb. Nelson says he's lowered the price twice since the home has been on the market for a year.

If you're looking for a killer deal on a home, consider Macomb, Illinois. Some buyers are saving thousands of dollars on homes as the market struggles to recover from the Illinois budget impasse.



Just outside Macomb city limits is the Georgetown subdivision with a look reminiscent of the colonial era. However, also part of the landscape -- lots of "for sale" signs.

"I think there are currently 13 to 14 houses out there on the market right now," said real estate agent Steve Silberer.

He said a few years ago, townhomes in the Georgetown subdivision would have gone for $90,000 on average but today some are selling in the $50,000 range. That's the kind of deal Dewayne Blair got on a townhome in the subdivision back in August.

"It's like I couldn't pass it up," Blair said. "It was too good of a deal."

However, for many deals in this buyer's market, there's a seller losing out.

Clothing store owner John Nelson put his home on Franklin Street in Macomb up for sale last November.

"It's been on the market close to a year now," Nelson said. "(I) definitely would have expected more showings over the summer than what we've seen. Since april I've only had four showings."

"A normal inventory in Macomb would be like 129, 130 listings," Silberer said. "We're right around 210 now. It's the most I've seen in my history of doing real estate in Macomb."

He says most homes in the city sit on the market for at leat six and a half months. Some are on the market longer than that.

"I've got some houses that sat for two years. (I tell them to) Just to hang in there, it'll happen," Sllberer said.

He acnowledges the solution is usually dropping the price. That's exactly what John Nelson did.

"Just this last week, (I) lowered the price again, " Nelson said. "I'm not in a have-to-sell situation. Again (I'm) just downsizing, so (i'm) being patient with it."

"If I had a house on the market and I had to sell it, I would probably think there's a crisis, there's no doubt about it," Mayor Mike Inman said.

Macomb has seen a drop in home prices, lots of inventory and several vacant homes. WGEM News saw a few vacant homes close to Western Illinois University.

"I've said it more than once. that as Western goes, so goes Macomb," Mayor Inman said.

That's at the heart of this financial fallout. Illinois' two-year budget impasse ended just a few months ago and enrollment at WIU is down 9-percent this year overall. It's also down 15-percent for this year's freshman class. Following layoffs at the university, former employees moved to find work -- a big hit for a university town.

The mayor is optimistic a turn-around is near.

"What i'm optimistic about is that we do have a budget in place now," Mayor Inman said.

He added that the city is using nearly $2 million, including grant money, to demolish 30 blighted homes, improve infrastructure in the city, and rehabilitate homes on Macomb's south side.. And he said even though Macomb experienced a downturn like this 40 years ago, there's a big difference today.

"Our manufacturing community is doing extremely well, extremely well, Mayor Inman said. "Thanks to folks at Pella, NTN Bauer and Whalen Manufacturing, our manufacturing is going gangbusters." There is a lot of expansion, the mayor said.

He hopes that expansion, a state budget now in place and efforts to recruit and retain students at WIU can lead Macomb out of this financial fallout.



Meanwhile, officials in other Tri-State markets say they're seeing a very different picture from Macomb. The president of the Quincy Association of Realtors, Alan VanDeBoe, said last year's multiple listing service (MLS) for QAR hit a record $108 million in sales and is on pace to do the same or exceed that this year. QAR covers mostly homes in Quincy and Adams County, but also some properties in northeast Missouri. VanDeBoe said right now the Quincy area leans "a little towards a seller's market that's evened out in the last year."



Quincy realtor Jackie Weisenberger, with Happel, Inc. agrees. She said inventory in the Quincy area is lower this year than in past years and homes for sell are on the market on average three and a half months. That's almost half the length of time homes are on the market in Macomb. VanDeBoe credits a bigger market and Quincy's economy.