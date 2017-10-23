Vehicle hits Hannibal restaurant

Fence on the ground near the restaurant.

People look at the damage on the building.

A pickup truck was driven through fencing and struck a Hannibal restaurant Monday afternoon.

Police were called to KFC at 229 US 61 at approximately 3:44 p.m. In a news release, police stated a 98-year-old man was driving south on US 61 when he made a rapid left turn and struck fencing and the KFC building.

Fencing on the south side of the property was on the ground. Also, the southwest corner of the building was heavily damaged and had caution tape around it.

Police stated the driver was taken from the scene by ambulance.

KFC Director of Operations Will Duryea said no one inside the building was injured.

"Unfortunately it's not the first time this has happened," Duryea said. "The one thing we always look for is safety and that everyone is okay."

Duryea said they had to close the restaurant Monday afternoon because of the damage.

The building inspector for the city of Hannibal is coming out," Duryea said. "They red-tagged the building and we're shutting it down for at least the next day or two to restore structural integrity."

Police reported the crash was under investigation.