Vehicle hits Hannibal restaurant

A vehicle was driven through fencing and struck a Hannibal restaurant Monday afternoon.More >>
Missouri State High Patrol reported a 16-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash Saturday in Monroe County.More >>
Two 12-year-old juveniles were arrested in Hannibal for arson Sunday afternoon, according to police.More >>
McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported Monday that a warrant was issued for a man accused of home repair fraud in the county.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported a Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Friday on multiple charges following a prostitution investigation.More >>
The trial for one of two men charged with killing a gender non-conforming teenager will be moved from Mount Pleasant to Keokuk.More >>
A Hannibal man accused in a 2016 shooting was found guilty by a Monroe County jury early Friday morning, according to the prosecutor.More >>
A Fort Madison man was arrested Wednesday on two felony drug charges, according to police.More >>
The Hannibal Police Department announced the arrest of seven Hannibal residents on drug and weapons charges.More >>
A Quincy woman was sentenced to prison time Wednesday for a shooting that left her husband injured, court records show.More >>
