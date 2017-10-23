Quincy intersection to be closed for work - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy intersection to be closed for work

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy intersection will be closed beginning Tuesday while crews work in the area, according to the city.

In a news release, the city reported the intersection of North 12th and Spruce will be closed Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. and will remain closed until Wednesday at 3 p.m. The intersection is being closed to allow for the installation of a storm sewer.

Motorists were asked to use an alternate route and be cautious near construction areas.

