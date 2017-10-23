Macomb bypass closer to completion

In just a few weeks, the bypass around Macomb could be a reality.

The six mile bypass will connect Highway 336 just west of Macomb to Highway 67. The project started back in 2012, but Macomb city officials said they expect the project to be done by the end of November.

"I live in Good Hope and travel to Macomb daily, but I think the bypass is going to be really nice," driver Mary Howe said. "For us to get to Quincy, it's going to be really nice for us to just bypass Macomb and not have to go through all the stop lights and everything."

City officials said there are also plans to add businesses out near the intersections both west and north of town when the bypass is complete.