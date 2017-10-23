Macomb looking for new partner for Glenwood Pool - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Macomb looking for new partner for Glenwood Pool

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Macomb Municipal Pool building Macomb Municipal Pool building
The Glenwood pool The Glenwood pool
The McDonough County YMCA The McDonough County YMCA
Swimmers at the YMCA Swimmers at the YMCA
A woman swimming at the YMCA A woman swimming at the YMCA
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

There's a new plan for Macomb's only public pool after being a money pit for the city over the last few years.

The Glenwood Pool in Macomb was closed a lot over the past couple of summers for maintenance and mechanical issues, causing the Park District to end its contract to run the pool with the city. Now, the local YMCA could be the next group to take on operations of the pool.

Cathy Null swims at the McDonough County YMCA, but she said there's nothing like swimming outside.

"it's just such a pleasure to swim outside in the summer time when it's warm and there's a blue sky," Null added.

The city wants to keep Glenwood pool up and running. Mayor Mike Inman calls it a priority.

"I think the council's view, my view, is that having a municipal swimming pool in the community the size of Macomb is a quality of life issue," Inman said.

The proposed plan splits the revenue between the YMCA and the city.

"We will be staffing the pool with lifeguards, we will also have management people working together with that," YMCA executive director Carla Teslicka said. "Also, we will be opening the snack shack. The city will receive the revenue then from admissions."

But, the pool is not a money maker. In fact, Inman said they're willing to spend 10 to 15 thousand dollars of taxpayer money every year to keep the pool running.

"At the end of the day we are willing to invest taxpayer money in that to make sure that we offer not only young people an opportunity for summer recreation, but for families and the community in general," Inman added.

Null is happy to hear it. She said she wants other families to enjoy the pool as much as she did growing up.

"That pool has been in my life all my life and my children took lessons out there. It's been a big plus for our family," Null said.

This is still a proposal, but the Mayor expects the city council to approve the plan in early November.

