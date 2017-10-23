Search for missing boater expands to Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Search for missing boater expands to Hannibal

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Crews looking for a missing boater in the Mississippi River have expanded their search.

The Coast Guard said Ean Reinold went missing a little over a week ago when his boat capsized south of Canton, Missouri. The Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps has been searching ever since. Monday, they expanded their search farther down river closer to Hannibal.

"That is our motto, we don't give up, said Michael Goehl from the Quincy Volunteer Emergency Corps. "Until we find him we will be out there looking."

Volunteers said they will continue to search daily from  8 a.m. until dark.

