Staying safe during fall cleaning

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's the time of the year when more people start to fall of ladders. The big culprit cleaning leaves out of gutters.

At Lowe's Home Improvement in Quincy workers said it's important to understand ladder safety. They said the ladder should be the right height so you never have to over reach. Also, be sure to check the weight limit and to take in consideration the weight of objects you're carrying.

"People will get up top and they will fill a large maybe 5 gallon bucket and they'll fill it will water logged waste out of their gutters," said Casey Reed from Lowe's Home improvement. "Like could be extremely heavy. What that does as we're pulling that down, if you don't have full control over it, again that makes the weight shift on the ladder. This could again cause a tipping accident."

He said for any job around the yard you should make sure you have the right equipment for the job.


 

