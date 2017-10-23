Tips to preserve plants for the winter

They said to take potted plants into the garage.

Workers at Bergman Nurseries said to wait until after a hard freeze to trim plants.

With the first freeze expected later this week it's time to get your plants ready for winter.

Bergman Nurseries Manager Katrina Albert said the most important thing is to let nature take its course. She said wait until the plants have gone through the first hard freeze before cutting them back to allow plants to go dormant. She said potted plants are more susceptible and will need a little more care.

"Your best to take them into a garage or a shed or even in a basement," said Albert. "Some place where they will go through some cold temperatures, but not freeze and thaw constantly."

She said since roses are more sensitive, there are rose cones and collars you can put over them to protect from the colder weather.