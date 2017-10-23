Breaking Tradition: Canton softball delivers school's first title

When the Canton softball team advanced to the 2017 Class 1 State Tournament, it became the 14th team in school history to reach a final four. However, none of the previous 13 had raised a state championship trophy.



"We said 'This has to be the way we end our season,'" said head coach Jonathan Bastian.



"We need to put our name in the record books. The girls just said 'Hey coach watch us do our thing and I did.'"



What Bastian watched happen was a historic season, one where his Tigers won the program's and school's first state title.



"It's a crazy feeling," said junior Laken Hugenberg.



"Since we got fourth (place) last time and looking a this time it's an experience like no other. We still can't believe it. It still hasn't set in."



The Tigers are just two years removed from their last state tournament appearance. However, after losing in their district playoff opener in 2016, the 2017 team formed a plan before the season started and stuck to it to the letter.



"A lot of the underclassmen said they wanted to win a district title but the upperclassmen said 'No, we need to get back to state,'" remembers Bastian.



"I wanted to take it one step at a time but when they said that I said that needs to be our goal."



The Tigers also followed the lead of their ace, Olivia Jarvis, who threw multiple no-hitters this season and gave up just one earned run in 14 innings pitched at the state tournament.



"The fun thing about Olivia is whenever there is a big game, she wants the ball," said Bastian.



"It took a lot of hard work practicing with Coach and working on different locations and movement pitches," said Jarvis reflecting on her senior season.



It may have taken a while but whatever curse Canton was under it has been lifted, along with a state championship trophy.



"We're so proud!" said Jarvis.



"We're proud of each other. We're proud to be Canton Tigers. We're proud to hang that banner up in our gym."







