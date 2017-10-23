Quincy City Council votes down fire contract talks

There's a battle between the Quincy Firefighters Union and the city, union officials say it could end up hurting taxpayers in the long run.

Fire officials are upset after the council voted down their latest contract offer. The fire chief is warning it could cost the city in the long run.

The council voted 7-6 to shut down the latest contract offers, but city and fire officials wouldn't go into the details of why.

Mayor Kyle Moore said they met for weeks and said this is the most fair deal for the city.

He said if the two sides can't agree, it will go to arbitration.

Fire Chief Joe Henning said the union puts its best offer on the table and it would hurt the city if they don't come to the agreement.

"I thought it was the most fiscally responsible one that we could come up with at this time," Henning said. "We did our due diligence. It's not an overly lucrative contract, I think it's a fair contract. I think it's unfortunate."

Henning said in recent history, arbitration has worked out in favor of the union and the mayor said he'd like to work out a deal before reaching that point.

Moore said one council member was absent Monday and he wants all members present for the next vote.

He said if there's a tie, he will vote to approve the contract.