Council approves purchase of buses from Peoria

Buses should be coming from Peoria after council approved the purchase.

Three buses have had their engines blow out in the past few weeks.

Quincy City Council also approved buying four city buses after transportation officials said the current ones are having major issues.

Transportation Director Marty Stegeman said three city buses have blown engines and it would cost the city more than $40,000 to fix them.

So the city is buying four used buses from Peoria, costing the city $1,000 for all of them.

"The goal will to get them out on the street as quickly as possible," Stegeman said. "We haven't lost any service at this point, but certainly if we lose another bus, we will be in desperate shape. We hope these buses last us a year."

Stegeman said the buses will help hold the city over until Quincy buys brand new buses next November.