Illinois sending out funds to local schools

After the budget impasse, the state of Illinois is finally providing funds to schools across the state

The money they got was the last payment from the 2016-17 budget.

Quincy Public Schools said these were "categorical" funds, which means the district received $1-million for transportation, special education, and early childhood programs.

Superintendent Roy Webb said the state is catching up with payments and said every dollar counts.

"We've been pretty much living off of fund balances and general state aid," Webb said. "his money will help fund our transportation program, early childhood, and special education program. The state money is immediately put to use."

He said he doesn't know when the state will distribute the payments for this school year.

He said the general state aid payments have been coming in, but it's not at the new level when lawmakers approved an increase this summer.

He said he hopes that aid will come in December as the district tries to get back on track.