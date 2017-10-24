Liberty's Lantz joins Culver-Stockton bowling program

LIBERTY, IL. (WGEM) -- For the second time in as many weeks the Culver-Stockton men's bowling program has secured the commitment of an area talent.



Liberty's Zach Lantz made his decision official Monday agreeing to showcase his skills in Canton.



Lantz has been throwing strikes ever since he was a kid and it's been his goal to bowl in college.



Now he gets that opportunity with the Wildcats.



"I've always wanted to bowl against the best people in the country whether it's in Nebraska, New York City, or even Chicago. I've always wanted to do it and it will really help my game for the future," Lantz said.



"This is the best moment I've ever had in my entire life. I've been lucky to go to three national tournaments but that does not compare to this signing today."



Lantz says he plans on working on his follow through and release in preparation for his freshman season.



He joins someone he knows quite well, Quincy High's Dalton Myers, at Culver-Stockton after Myers made his commitment official last week.