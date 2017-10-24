Suspension numbers rise at Quincy High School - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Suspension numbers rise at Quincy High School

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Data released Monday shows suspensions are up at Quincy High School. 

It came out of Monday night's QPS Discipline Meeting.

School administrators looked at data from the last three months. 

They say the numbers show suspensions almost doubled from this time last year. 

Superintendent Roy Webb said he's worried about the number rising and high school staff said they're working to figure out why it's happening and to try to reverse the trend.

"We need more information," Principal Jody Steinke said. "We want to dig deeper and see why our numbers are trending a little higher than last year. It's nothing to panic about yet. We will spend time looking at why and look at how we can whip those numbers back into shape."  

While administrators said the high school is seeing the biggest increase, they said suspensions are also up district wide.  

As a result, the discipline committee decided to meet just four times a year instead of monthly. That way staff can focus on better understand the data. 

