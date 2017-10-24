Illinois using SAT scores to measure proficiency

Illinois will now judge whether high school students and districts are meeting the state's standards through their SAT scores.

To meet those standards, students will now have to score at least a 540 in the math and reading and writing sections on their SAT.

That number is higher than the college board's readiness guideline which means your child could score high enough to be college ready, but not meet Illinois standards.

Thomas Oliver, with Quincy University, said one score doesn't determine success.

"There are a lot of learning differences that will predispose a student not to test well, but that doesn't mean a student's not ready for college," said Oliver. "It just means that student is going to have different needs in order to be successful in college."

Oliver said private institutions like Quincy University base admissions on a range of qualifications other than just test scores.

So, he said it won't necessarily change the way they look at scores.

Sarah Gass, with QHS, says the reason for this is the college readiness standard and Illinois education standards are using the same data for two different purposes.

"The Illinois benchmarks that are set are not going to appear on any of the college board score sheets. It's not going to be sent anywhere," she said. "That is the Illinois's way of recording those and judging through our systems of how those students are achieving."

Gass added this is the second year QHS is using the SAT.

Their students' scores on the test effect their report card for how well the district is doing at meeting the state standards.