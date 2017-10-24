Kaylee Pfeiferling is a Multimedia Journalist for WGEM News. Kaylee has deep roots in the Tri-States with family in both Keokuk and Quincy.

Kaylee first joined WGEM in 2011 as a Content Producer. She later moved into a Multimedia Journalist role. Kaylee left WGEM News in 2014 to anchor the morning news at KAUZ in Wichita Falls, Texas. Kaylee then decided to move back closer to family and rejoined WGEM News in 2017 as a Multimedia Journalist.

Some highlights during Kaylee’s time with WGEM News include reporting on historic flooding on the Mississippi River and the agricultural news impacting the region. Kaylee is a graduate of the Citizens Police Academy and Citizens Fire Academy in Quincy.

Kaylee enjoys being a part of the Quincy community and calling the Gem City home. When not in the newsroom, you can find Kaylee out and about town having fun with her husband, Joe, and daughter, Kirby.

Kaylee is a 2011 graduate of Texas State University. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Media

Click here to email Kaylee.