Bianca Williams is a Content Producer at WGEM News.
Bianca is a Peoria, Illinois native, and holds a degree in Broadcasting Production from Western Illinois University.
Before coming to WGEM News in 2017, Bianca achieved a variety of broadcast journalism experience in Central Illinois working with WEEK 25 News, WPIA 98.5 Kiss FM, WZPW Peoria's 92.3 and Peoria Journal Star.
Some interesting facts about Bianca: she volunteers on the media production team at her church on weekends and enjoys biking, fashion, and helping people.
