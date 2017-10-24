Bianca Williams is a Content Producer at WGEM News.

Bianca is a Peoria, Illinois native, and holds a degree in Broadcasting Production from Western Illinois University.

Before coming to WGEM News in 2017, Bianca achieved a variety of broadcast journalism experience in Central Illinois working with WEEK 25 News, WPIA 98.5 Kiss FM, WZPW Peoria's 92.3 and Peoria Journal Star.

Some interesting facts about Bianca: she volunteers on the media production team at her church on weekends and enjoys biking, fashion, and helping people.

