Checking your furnace to save money

With the first frost expected this week, local HVAC technicians said you should get your furnace checked as soon as possible.

Residents are starting to use their furnaces every day as colder weather becomes more common. A simple check on how efficient it's running could save you a whole lot of money.

Technician Will Robison with Peters Heating and Cooling said checking your furnace doesn't take long. He said to take a few minutes to make sure nothing is out of the ordinary.

But Robison says having a certified technician check it is critical.

"Some people don't know their heat exchanger is cracked. I've worked on several this year that I've found cracked heat exchangers. Just me being around them, I started getting headaches."

Robison said those headaches are from the carbon monoxide poisoning that is being leaked into the air.

He said that's just one example of why having a carbon monoxide detector in your home if you have gas appliances is so important, as well.

Robison said having your furnace checked to make sure its running as efficiently as possible could save you money.

"You don't want to be paying the gas company too much. So, there again, having it checked," he said. "Sometimes gas pressures are too high and it's just wasting the gas or it can damage the heat exchanger on it also."

Robison added that a humidifier could help keep your house a little warmer. That could save you money by keeping the air a little warmer and in turn your furnace won't work as hard.