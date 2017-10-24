Crash involving lawnmower, truck sends one to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crash involving lawnmower, truck sends one to hospital

By Zachary Voss
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -

A traffic crash involving a truck and lawnmower sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash report stated Dale Beaty, 18 of Griggsville, Illinois, was driving his lawn mower eastbound on Washington Street in Griggsville when he attempted to cross IL 107 (Wall Street) and was struck by a Dodge truck.

Police said the truck was driven by Donald Mountain, 79 of Perry, Illinois, who was southbound on IL 107. 

The report stated Beaty was transported by ambulance to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield for treatment of his injuries. 

