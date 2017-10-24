Woman accused of stealing thousands from NEMO bank

A northeast Missouri woman was arrested Tuesday for stealing thousands of dollars from the bank she was working for at the time, authorities said.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office reported Megan D. Oenning, 25, of Ewing, Missouri, was arrested and charged with one count of misapplication of funds of financial institution and one count of making false entries in records of a financial institution.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office investigated the internal theft of approximately $15,000 over several months at United State Bank in Ewing back in August. It stated Oenning was employed as a teller at the time.

The sheriff's office stated Oenning was not alleged to have taken money from customer accounts.

Oenning was placed in the Lewis County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.