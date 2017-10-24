Home kitchens approved in Tri-State county

Home kitchens are required to submit an application to the health department

A new county ordinance is giving more small business opportunities for residents in the Tri-States.

Illinois has allowed home kitchens for years, but counties have to adopt ordinances for them to be legal. Now Scott County approved an ordinance this month allowing home kitchens, after several residents voiced a need in the county.

Melissa Cunningham loves to bake and make pottery in her Exeter, Illinois home. Her dream of combining the two to start a business has now become a reality.

"Pottery and food go hand in hand, I mean we eat off of dishes and drink out of cups, because then I can control what the plate looks like and what goes on the plate," Cunningham said.

The Scott County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance earlier this month allowing home kitchens.

"To do the baked good, that is allowed in the home kitchen, but that it is," Scott County Health Department food inspector Liz Stemm said. "It's just the simple food that do no require refrigeration or hot or cold holding."

Cunningham has a license to sell during the summer months to local farmers markets, but with this new ordinance, she'll be able to sell out of her own home during the winter months."

"What do you do from October to May," Cunningham said. "Here in Scott County it wasn't legal to do any of that sort of thing and sell it, until now. So I was really excited about that."

The health department said all that's required is an application, but they strongly reccommend some type of training.

"it is reccommended that they have a food service sanitation certificate which they can obtain online or through a few classes provided by most health departments," Stemm said.

Cunningham said safety should be top of mind for anyone handling food.

"If you don't know what they rules are and how to keep people safe, you can make a lot of people sick," Cunningham said.

The new ordinance gives the health department jurisdiction to inspect homes following complaints or health concerns.