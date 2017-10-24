Macomb early childhood program gets national recognition

Meixner said the need is growing in the community.

A local program that helps at-risk children and their families is making a big impact on its community.

Early Beginnings in Macomb is now a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon Affiliate.

Julie Foulk and her children spent Tuesday morning at Early Beginnings. She said the program has helped her family.

"My two step children are both in need of some special services." Foulk said. "I noticed not too long ago that this one was not hearing well."

Director Kate McGruder said the national recognition of her program shows the importance of early childhood education, and helping at-risk families in the community.

"The research hows that the brain grows the most between zero to three." McGruder said. "So this is the time. This is our window of opportunity to really help children reach their full potential."

A full potential that Regional Superintendent John Meixner said is important, especially with a growing need in the community.

"That does help our families, and our communities to have children that come to school better prepared." Meixner said.

Preparation that parents like Foulk appreciate. She said she feels fortunate that she and her children have benefited from Early Beginnings.

"There's a lot of kids that don't get any help until their three and in preschool, and that's kind of too late." Foulk said. "They've lost a lot of opportunities."

McGruder also added that the program's state grant is set to expire in a couple of years, and she believes being a Blue Ribbon Affiliate will help renew their funding.

