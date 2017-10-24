Hannibal KFC reopens after being hit with truck - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal KFC reopens after being hit with truck

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The KFC in Hannibal reopened Tuesday morning after being hit with a truck Monday afternoon, according to a company official.

Mark Baumann, VP of Operations at the Hannibal KFC, said a contractor came in Monday evening to work on the building. He said the contractor made a lot of progress and was able to stabilize the building.

Baumann said the health department and building inspector with the city inspected the building Tuesday morning and found it was safe for operation. He said they reopened at 10:30 a.m. 

Police reported a 98-year-old man drove his truck through a fence and hit the southwest part of the building.

