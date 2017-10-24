Affordable housing nearly complete in Winchester

The kitchen being built inside one of the houses

New affordable housing units in Winchester, Illinois are closer to completion.

Over the summer, crews started building affordable housing units for those who qualify around the city. City officials said Windsor Homes received tax incentives from the city to build the homes after a study showed 40% of Scott County residents qualified for affordable housing.

Mayor Rex McIntire said the project is a win-win for the city because it replaces eyesores and provides for those in need.

"We have seven locations in town where these homes will be built," McIntire said. "They range from having one home per location to having four homes per location. They're all brand new homes and they are scattered throughout the town and I think they will be a big plus for Winchester."

The mayor said two homes will be ready early next month and all 20 homes will be done by spring. To get on the waiting list, contact the Scott County Housing Authority at 217-742-3174.