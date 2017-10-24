Tooth Wizard visits Washington Elementary - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tooth Wizard visits Washington Elementary

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you've been telling your kids to brush their teeth, there was some reinforcement on that Tuesday at Washington Elementary School.

The Tooth Wizard paid a visit to students. It's a program Delta Dental hosts to teach students about dental hygiene, which involves topics like brushing and flossing your teeth properly. 

The Tooth Wizard said tooth decay is a problem, and teaching students how to avoid it is crucial.

"It's extremely important, because dental care is very underrated." The Tooth Wizard said. "What we do, is we want to promote the knowledge of tooth decay. If you can help prevent tooth decay at an early age, then you can help prevent it later in life."

The Tooth Wizard will now head to schools in Collinsville, Illinois, and Peoria.

