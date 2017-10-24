Security increased at Lee County trial

Keokuk is in the spotlight Tuesday, as it hosts a murder trial on a change of venue.



The case has gained national attention and has prompted increased security at the local courthouse.

With jury duty underway, security is beefed up at the Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk, leaving local residents out of their comfort zones.

"For a small town like this, it's very weird," resident Amanda Searsen said. "Might as well put in FBI agents."

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said the office needed to take a proactive approach.

"Everyone is going to be searched if they are going to go to the courtrooms," Weber said. "If they leave and come back, they are going to get searched again, that's just how it is going to be."

The trial involves 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galvez. He is accused of killing a gender non-conforming teenager in Burlington last year.

Last week, District Judge Mary Ann Brown chose to change the venue from Mt. Pleasant to Keokuk.

She said it was a "proactive step" to confront implicit racial bias and produce a more diverse jury pool.

Residents disagree.

"It should be federal, it shouldn't be in state," Searsen said. "It was dismissed from different counties for one reason and honestly, bringing it to Keokuk was not a good thing."

Weber hopes this trial is a good lesson for his staff because Des Moines County is handling everything downstairs.

"They are providing most of the man power and it's kind of a nice opportunity for us to learn," Weber said. "Next week, I am going to go to our board and request additional staff to do this very thing."

But Searsen said Keokuk doesn't need this attention.

"It's very aggravating," Searsen said. "Because, we shouldn't be subject to this. Not a small town like ours."

Sanders-Galvez is just one of two people standing trial in this case, but the suspects are going through separate trials.