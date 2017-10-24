Automotive Tech Center Introduced at SCC in Keokuk

Students work on computers in cars. The 2015 Chevy Volt has around 25 in the battery powered vehicle.

Instructor Wes Carpenter under the car showing what students work on.

A new college program in southeast Iowa promises to put students to work once they get their degree.

The Automotive Tech Class at Southeastern Community College in Keokuk showed off their new work at an open house Tuesday afternoon.

Instructors said it's an intro class so students learn about general maintenance from oil changes, tire rotations, and inspect brakes.

The class is unique because it is open to high school students and professionals said there is a need for more technicians in the area.

"Just about every dealership and independent garage is always looking for another technician," Instructor Wesley Carpenter said. "The technicians we have are getting older and are getting ready to retire. There are not a lot of students going into the field right now, so there's a huge need."

The two entry level courses will run throughout the fall semester and administrators expect the program to grow.

The college says right now if you want to go beyond the basic skills, you'll need to take classes at the Burlington campus.

You can sign up in person or online by CLICKING HERE.