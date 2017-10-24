Hannibal Regional embarks on multi-million dollar expansion - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal Regional embarks on multi-million dollar expansion

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal Regional Health Systems is ready to move forward with a $61-million expansion project, following a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

Hospital officials say a new two-story wing will include intensive care and progress care units and surgical suites. A new medical group office building is also being built and he main hospital area will see enhancements, like a new cafe area.

Work began in early July to prepare for the expansion.

The scheduled completion for all phases of new construction and renovations is in 2020.
 

