West Hancock motivated to make successful playoff impression

HAMILTON, IL. (WGEM) -- There's no area football team more ready to erase the playoff past than West Hancock.



It was at this time a year ago when the Titans were bounced from the postseason by St. Thomas More thanks to a touchdown in the final seconds.



This year's squad finally gets an opportunity at a playoff re-do Saturday when Auburn comes to town.



For the second consecutive regular season Travis Cook's team finished undefeated and they have earned one of two top seeds in the Class 2A bracket.



Despite all that the Titans know disaster can strike if you start making plans beyond the opponent right in front of you.



"It would be really easy right now to get caught looking into that second round playoff game against Bismarck (Henning), but I think all of us know the importance of Auburn, and how hard they're going to play us because this is the playoffs," lineman Andy Bird said.



"This is their last opportunity, too."



According to running back and defensive back Riley Langford, "I'm very motivated. The team is very motivated. I know the coaching staff has made it a point of emphasis where we struggled last year we're going to have to fix it this year. We know it's going to be a big game (and) we're not overlooking them."



West Hancock is coming off an impressive finish with back-to-back wins against playoff qualifiers, Ottawa Marquette and Bismarck-Henning. In fact, a re-match with Bismarck-Henning is a possibility in the next round.



First things first, however, and Titans head coach Travis Cook says their Week 10 opponent Auburn is legit, and Trojans quarterback Destin Chance is the real deal.



"It's like a nightmare when you watch film of Auburn. My scouting report was almost identical to what St. Thomas More's was last year," Cook said.



"If you don't contain the quarterback and you don't keep him the pocket, and you give him second and third chances, he's going to hurt you."



Bird added: "We got to beat them at the line of scrimmage. If we beat them at the line of scrimmage and we put some pressure on him, and force him to run around, and not see his receivers, I think that's where we'll win the game."



The Titans shot at a playoff breakthrough comes Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Warsaw.