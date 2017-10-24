Marion County Sheriff's Office seeks new K-9 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Marion County Sheriff's Office seeks new K-9

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Deputies at the Marion County Sheriff's office could soon get some backup and you can help.

Sheriff Jimmy Shinn says the department will buy a new K9. The department retired its last dog in 2013 and feels it's time to get a new K9. It will help officers during traffic stops, drug enforcement operations and even community policing efforts.

Sheriff Shinn says Ralls County is the only other department in northeast Missouri to have a K9

"We have one officer out there who works the highways and roadways very heavily as far as traffic stops go," Sheriff Shinn said. "So he requests it a lot from them. It's a burden and I know it's a burden on them also."

If you'd like to help pay for the K9, you can donate to the effort at the Marion County Sheriff's office or make checks out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office K9 Project and send them to 1703 Marion City Rd, Palmyra, MO 63461.  Meanwhile, Sheriff Shinn says the department plans to buy the dog in December and begin a training program in January.

