Zoning request denied after residents complain

Plans for a new Quincy fast food chain on Broadway hit a snag Tuesday.

Residents spoke out against the idea, saying the area near 20th and Broadway is zoned for residential use. Quincy's Plan Commission said it should stay that way. A property owner wanted a special commercial permit to build a Smoothie King at the 20th and Broadway location. Residents expressed concerns about trash and noise from the proposed drive thru.

The city's land use plan zoned the area for residential. Neighbors told the commission they wouldn't have bought their property in this area if the plan was to change the zoning to commercial.

"Those who buy property in a residentially zoned area should be able to expect it to remain residential," Peggy Crim, a concerned resident, said. "We felt we had that assurance when we purchased our property."

"The likelihood of seeing a new home go on Broadway, in my 25 years with the city, I haven't seen a new home go up on Broadway," Planning & Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said..



City council will make the final decision on this Monday. The franchisee said he wants to bring the business to Quincy and is open to other locations in town.

Also, before Tuesday's Plan Commission meeting, Lavediere Construction removed its request for a zoning change to build a concrete plant on Locust Street. Bevelheimer said that's because the developer is now seeking a spot outside city limits.